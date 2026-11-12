Saudi Arabia shoots down Houthi missiles, drones targeting Mecca, Riyadh
Saudi Arabia shot down several missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi militia on Wednesday, stopping attacks aimed at both Riyadh and the holy city of Mecca.
The Saudi-led coalition confirmed three cruise missiles headed for the capital were destroyed, along with two drones targeting Mecca and southern areas.
Houthi spokesperson denies targeting Mecca
A Houthi spokesperson denied aiming at Mecca, saying their focus was on Saudi oil sites and military bases instead.
This marks the second day in a row of intercepted missile threats as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis keep rising, with both sides ramping up strikes since September.