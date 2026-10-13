Saudi Arabia stops Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait

Recent Houthi attacks, including one on Riyadh's airport, have led to at least 18 deaths and more than 300 injuries.

The violence has shaken up daily routines, forced the capital's main financial district to switch to remote work, and made it tougher for Saudi Arabia to push forward with its economic transformation plans under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The US is backing Saudi efforts with intelligence support as security worries continue to impact major events in the region.