Saudi Arabia tells public not to share interception videos
World
Saudi Arabia just told everyone not to post or share videos of missile and drone interceptions online, saying it's about protecting national security.
The warning follows a recent Yemen's Houthis reportedly targeted an administrative building linked to Saudi oil giant Aramco in Dhahran, which luckily caused no injuries but did spark safety concerns.
Indian embassy helpline, Saudi flights halted
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is reminding people to follow local laws and not share sensitive footage. They've also set up a 24-hour helpline for support.
Meanwhile, airlines like Air India and Akasa Air have paused flights to major Saudi cities until October 17 due to ongoing tensions, so if you're traveling, double-check your plans.