Saudi Arabia vows action after Houthi forces attack Riyadh airport
World
Saudi Arabia says it will take strong action after Houthi forces attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the weekend, leaving 13 dead and more than 300 injured.
The airport was temporarily closed for safety, which led to major flight cancelations and travel chaos.
Saudi minister reassures, airlines suspend flights
Speaking at the WPC Energy Congress, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reassured international guests about their safety and called the situation "serious."
Airlines like Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have suspended flights, while US and EU aviation agencies urged extra caution, highlighting just how much these attacks are worrying people around the world.