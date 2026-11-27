Yemen's war flared back up in July after a few quieter years, and things have gotten rough: over 2,300 people have died and 364,000 have been forced from their homes since then, says the U.N.

Houthis have also ramped up attacks inside Saudi Arabia; just last Thursday, November 26, 2026, they struck a Jazan oil refinery, killing a Nepalese worker and triggering a fire.

The coalition has regularly bombed areas under their control in Yemen, making life even harder for people on both sides.