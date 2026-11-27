Saudi led coalition airstrike in Al-Turba kills 11, including children
A Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a residential area in Yemen's Al-Turba city this week, leaving 11 people dead, including children.
The attack comes as the coalition said it shot down a Houthi drone targeting Riyadh, showing how tensions between Saudi-backed Yemeni forces and Houthi rebels are quickly rising again.
Yemen war causes over 2,300 deaths
Yemen's war flared back up in July after a few quieter years, and things have gotten rough: over 2,300 people have died and 364,000 have been forced from their homes since then, says the U.N.
Houthis have also ramped up attacks inside Saudi Arabia; just last Thursday, November 26, 2026, they struck a Jazan oil refinery, killing a Nepalese worker and triggering a fire.
The coalition has regularly bombed areas under their control in Yemen, making life even harder for people on both sides.