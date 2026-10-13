Saudi-led coalition orders civilians from Al-Sabahah over Saudi Aramco threats
Tensions are high in Yemen as the Saudi-led coalition has told civilians to leave Al-Sabahah Central Station in Sanaa.
This move follows threats from Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Aramco oil sites.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki says civilian safety is the priority, with a military operation planned, though details are still under wraps.
Riyadh airport hit amidst Houthi threats
Houthi rebels have warned they'll strike back hard if Sanaa is hit, even calling for evacuations near Aramco sites.
The coalition has already intercepted missiles and drones aimed at key cities, but violence has spilled over: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was hit on October 11, causing deaths and injuries.
The situation remains tense, especially with energy supplies and travel at risk.