Saudi vows decisive response after Houthi attacks threaten energy security
Saudi Arabia is promising a decisive response after recent Houthi attacks hit key infrastructure, including a strike on Riyadh's main airport that killed one person and another Houthi-claimed attack on the site that killed 13 people and injured hundreds.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the need for resilience, saying these threats show just how important it is to protect the country's energy security.
Deadliest Houthi strikes halt Riyadh flights
These were the deadliest Houthi attacks in years, forcing Riyadh's airport to shut down temporarily and involving intercepted missiles aimed at other cities.
The Houthis say they'll keep targeting Saudi transit hubs, which drew condemnation from the United Nations and leaders around the world.
With Saudi Arabia now on high alert, this conflict is putting extra pressure on regional stability and energy supplies.