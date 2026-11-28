Save Ukraine, Melania Trump reunite 9 Ukrainian children with families
Nine Ukrainian children who had been stuck in Russia because of the war are finally back home.
This was all made possible by Save Ukraine, with support from US first lady Melania Trump.
The kids traveled by bus to an undisclosed location in Ukraine, where their families were waiting to welcome them.
Alina Sydorenko hugs son Artem
One mother, Alina Sydorenko, got to hug her eight-year-old son Artem for the first time since he was three-and-a-half (he had been living with his grandmother in Russian-occupied Berdiansk).
This effort is part of a bigger push to bring separated families back together and show that even small wins can mean everything for people affected by conflict.