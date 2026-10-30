Senators Wyden and Markey press Zuckerberg over Meta glasses privacy

The glasses have sparked backlash for making it easy to secretly record others, sometimes used for pranks or harassment on social media.

Things got worse after a firmware update reportedly led to unauthorized recordings, and news broke that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used the glasses during raids.

Earlier this year, a scandal erupted when sexual content captured by the glasses ended up being viewed by third-party data labelers in Kenya, fueling even more skepticism about Meta's handling of user privacy.