September 2026 seconds hottest, global temperatures 1.63°C above preindustrial levels

September 2026 just became the world's second hottest September ever, with global temperatures rising 1.63 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

This continues a worrying trend from August and is tied to a stronger El Nino and Antarctic sea ice remained unusually low, reaching its third-lowest winter maximum in the satellite record, about 6% below average, making climate change feel more real than ever as leaders get ready for the COP31 summit.