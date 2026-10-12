September 2026 seconds hottest, global temperatures 1.63°C above preindustrial levels
September 2026 just became the world's second hottest September ever, with global temperatures rising 1.63 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
This continues a worrying trend from August and is tied to a stronger El Nino and Antarctic sea ice remained unusually low, reaching its third-lowest winter maximum in the satellite record, about 6% below average, making climate change feel more real than ever as leaders get ready for the COP31 summit.
El Nino fuels extremes before COP31
El Nino played a big role in pushing ocean temperatures up, with the Pacific hitting a steamy 29.7 degrees Celsius.
These changes fueled wild weather: Europe had its third warmest September with rivers running low, while India faced droughts due to weak monsoons.
All eyes are now on COP31 in November, where urgent climate action is expected to take center stage.