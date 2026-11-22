Serang's Fonusa Agung Mulia fire leaves 39 unaccounted, 4 injured
A serious fire broke out at the Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Serang, Indonesia, leaving 39 people unaccounted for and injuring four others on Saturday.
Rescue teams are still searching for those missing, but parts of the building are still burning, which is making things tough for everyone involved.
Serang rescue crews search, agency investigates
Local rescue crews say they are putting all their energy into finding survivors while keeping their own teams safe.
Rizky Dwianto from the rescue team shared that it is a challenging situation.
The disaster agency is now investigating what caused the fire.