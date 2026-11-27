Sheikh Hasina plans December 16 Victory Day return from India
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, is planning a bold return from India on December 16, Victory Day.
This would be her first trip home since being exiled in 2024 after a student-led uprising.
With the government denying her a commercial flight due to her conviction for "crimes against humanity," Hasina's team says she might even cross the border on foot if needed.
Awami League chain, BNP-led counter moves
Hasina's party, the Awami League, is organizing a massive human chain from the border to Dhaka to welcome her back.
Meanwhile, the current BNP-led government and other opposition groups are planning their own counter-moves, leading to rising tensions and reports of clashes, especially in Hasina's home district.
All eyes are now on Victory Day as Bangladesh braces for what could be a pivotal moment.