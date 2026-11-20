Shenzhen APEC: Cai Qi greets Putin while Xi greets Trump
When Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Shenzhen for the APEC summit on November 18, Xi Jinping's tallest deputy Cai Qi greeted him.
This move stood out because President Donald Trump was welcomed by President Xi Jinping himself.
Many saw this as a subtle diplomatic snub, especially since Putin is known to be sensitive about his height.
Trump and Xi directed Putin away
At the summit, Xi only gave Putin a quick hello at a banquet but spent much more time chatting with Trump.
Seating arrangements kept Putin apart from both leaders, and during the group photo, Trump and Xi even directed him away from the main group.
Analysts say these gestures show China is cozying up to the US while keeping some distance from Russia as global politics shift.