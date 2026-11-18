Shenzhen APEC greeted by humanoid robots showcasing Chinese tech prowess
World leaders arriving at the APEC summit in Shenzhen got a high-tech welcome: humanoid robots dancing in formation and sparring inside a metal cage.
In another display, humanoid robots took part in a martial arts-style performance using props.
These robots even handed out ice cream, all part of China's effort to spotlight Shenzhen as a tech powerhouse and show how far its AI and robotics have come.
President Xi Jinping hosts APEC summit
Running November 18-19, the summit brings together leaders to talk trade and economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.
Hosted by President Xi Jinping, it could feature key side meetings, including possible talks with US President Donald Trump.
For China, it's also about building stronger diplomatic ties and putting its digital economy progress front and center.