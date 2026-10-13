Since September 2026 elections Russian men flee to avoid draft
World
Since the September 2026 elections, a lot of Russian men have been packing up and heading for countries like Georgia and Turkey to avoid being drafted.
The rush is real: just on August 18, 20,000 people crossed into Georgia in a single day.
Armenia rents rise up to 50%
Armenia's rental prices have jumped by up to 50% this year as more Russians arrive.
There are worries about another round of mobilization, even though officials say otherwise.
Volunteer groups are also getting swamped with requests for help leaving Russia: one group saw an eightfold jump in inquiries since July.
Meanwhile, the military is offering cash incentives in wealthier regions but still mainly attracts low-skilled men with few prospects.