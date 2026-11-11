Singapore Airlines announces more than $1.5 billion cabin upgrade
Singapore Airlines just dropped a more than $1.5 billion upgrade, including what they're calling the "largest double bed in the sky."
This roomy bed, 80-inch long and 60-inch wide, comes with curved sliding doors for extra privacy and will be rolling out on 41 of their Airbus A350-900s and Boeing 777-9s.
First class is definitely getting a serious glow-up.
Singapore Airlines upgrades seats across classes
It's not just first-class catching all the perks. Business class now has more private, ergonomic seats, while economy gets comfier chairs and better entertainment.
Even first-class center seats can turn into sofas or double beds, plus there's companion dining if you want to share a meal mid-flight.
Singapore Airlines says these changes are all about making flying better for everyone, shaped by feedback from over 5,000 people.