Sinking off Bulgaria coast leaves 11 missing, drone-hit ship safe
World
Two merchant ships ran into trouble off Bulgaria's coast on Tuesday; another vessel was also hit and sank, leaving 11 crew members missing, while five were rescued.
In a separate scare, another ship was hit by drones but everyone on board made it out safely.
Maritime safety draws international concern
With the Ukraine-Russia war still ongoing, these incidents have put maritime safety in the spotlight.
Bulgaria's prime minister called in Russia's ambassador, hinting at possible Russian links to the attacks.
NATO chief Mark Rutte is now promising stronger defenses, while Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attacks, and Andriy Sybiga warned that the Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security.