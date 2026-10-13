South Korea conducts 1st successful homegrown hypersonic missile test
World
South Korea has pulled off its first successful test of a homegrown hypersonic missile, aiming to stay ahead of North Korea's growing military threats.
The new missile can hit deeply buried targets and is part of Seoul's push to strengthen its defenses as tensions in the region heat up.
Seoul developing cruise and naval missiles
South Korea isn't stopping there. It's also working on advanced cruise and naval missiles, much like what the US and India are developing.
These hypersonic weapons travel over five times the speed of sound, making them tough to stop and putting South Korea in step with other major players focused on security challenges from countries like China and Russia.
All in all, it's a clear sign that South Korea is serious about using cutting-edge tech to protect itself.