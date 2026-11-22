South Korea Education Minister Choi resigns over exam cheating
South Korea's Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has stepped down after a major test-cheating scandal.
A top scorer in the national tax accountant exam admitted to using a mini-camera and smartphone to get almost perfect marks.
The confession came just before the big Suneung college entrance exams, leading to public frustration and lots of questions about fairness.
Officials block Wi-Fi at exam centers
President Lee Jae Myung accepted Choi's resignation, signaling how seriously the government is taking this.
To fight tech-enabled cheating, officials are now blocking public Wi-Fi at exam centers and even sealing students' clothing buttons with stickers.
Still, 111 cases of electronic device misuse were reported during the November 19 exams, so it's clear there's more work ahead to keep things fair for everyone.