South Korea shipped 176,000 tons fuel to Russia, complicating sanctions
World
South Korea quietly shipped over 176,000 tons of fuel, mostly diesel, to Russia in July and August 2026, even as the war in Ukraine continues.
One tanker used a ship-to-ship transfer to hide where the fuel came from, making it tough for UK and E.U. sanctions to stick.
South Korea balances aid, shipments surge
South Korea is trying to help Ukraine with aid while also keeping things smooth with Russia.
Its fuel shipments jumped after Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted supplies, making South Korea Russia's second-biggest fuel source after India.
Even though this move looks questionable, it doesn't appear to breach South Korean law.