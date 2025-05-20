What's the story

Spain is experiencing a major telecommunications outage, affecting all major mobile networks, including Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Digimobil, and O2.

The outage started around 5:00am on Tuesday and has affected most of the country.

Major cities like Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia, Murcia, Seville, and Bilbao are among those affected.

Users have reported issues such as no signal and total blackout on social media platforms like DownDetector.