What's the story

For the first time since its inception in 1948, the United States is not attending the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly, being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 19-27.

The decision comes after President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from the WHO on Inauguration Day, accusing it of being "ripped off" and under Chinese control.

The US is a major contributor to the WHO's budget, accounting for one-fifth of its $6.8 billion budget.