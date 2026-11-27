Spain to hold November 29 snap election after housing protests
Spain is heading to a snap election on November 29, 2026, after huge protests broke out over the eviction of an 87-year-old woman, putting the country's housing crisis front and center.
With rents soaring and affordable places hard to find, millions joined a general strike, pushing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call for early polls.
Pedro Sanchez faces tight re-election fight
The vote is shaping up to be a tight race. Sanchez is fighting to keep his job amid criticism over housing and corruption scandals.
Alberto Nunez Feijoo (Popular Party) offers a center-right alternative, while Santiago Abascal (Vox) could play kingmaker if no party wins outright.
Smaller parties and regional groups might end up deciding who leads and how Spain tackles its urgent housing problems going forward.