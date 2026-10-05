Spain's PM calls November 29 elections after housing plan blocked
World
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez just announced early elections for November 29 after his housing relief plan was blocked in parliament.
His proposals, like making it harder to evict vulnerable tenants and automatically renewing leases, got shot down by opposition parties.
Sanchez says he needs a stronger progressive majority to actually tackle the country's growing housing problems.
Protests across Spain over rents
Tens of thousands have hit the streets across Spain, especially in Madrid, protesting skyrocketing rents and the eviction of an 87-year-old woman whose story struck a nerve nationwide.
With average rents nearly doubling over the past decade, many feel priced out and frustrated.