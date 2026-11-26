Sri Lanka allows Indians to enter without ETA amid maintenance
Planning a trip to Sri Lanka?
Good news: Indian travelers can now temporarily enter without needing an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), until further notice, thanks to some system maintenance on Sri Lanka's end.
The country's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, shared the update and apologized for any hassle this might cause.
Sri Lanka aims to boost tourism
Tourism is huge for Sri Lanka's economy, and making travel easier is part of its plan to attract more visitors, especially from India.
The move fits into its bigger strategy to boost tourism numbers and bring in more revenue during tough economic times.