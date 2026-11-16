Sri Lanka arrests over 1,100 foreigners, seeks FBI digital training
Sri Lanka has arrested more than 1,100 foreign nationals this year over alleged involvement in cybercrime and is now teaming up with the FBI for help.
The FBI will send experts this month to train local investigators in digital forensics, investigative methods and case development.
These scams have been taking advantage of Sri Lanka's easy visa rules and fast internet, targeting people across Asia, with concerns that local residents could increasingly become targets.
Sri Lanka, China fight online scams
Alongside the US Sri Lanka is also working with China to fight back against these international fraud networks.
The goal? Sharpen local skills so authorities can spot and stop online scams, like fake romance schemes or crypto frauds, before they spread further.