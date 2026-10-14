Starting October 14 US treats H-1B extensions as new cases

With these changes, US Citizenship and Immigration Services can now ask for extra documents even if you've already been approved before.

This could mean more denials or "requests for evidence" (RFEs), especially with more than 432,000 work permit renewals already in the backlog.

Some H-4 visa holders are pushing back in court, arguing the rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act; plus, there's a 30-day public comment period coming up if you want your voice heard.