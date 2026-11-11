Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Putin over prisoner swap
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this Thursday, hoping to spark new momentum in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
After some early discussions in Abu Dhabi, both sides have tentatively agreed on a major prisoner swap, potentially involving over 1,000 people from each side.
The US envoys will then travel to Dublin to update Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss next steps.
First U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks since February
This is the first big three-way meeting since February, happening as the conflict continues to shake up global markets.
There's still a lot of disagreement, especially about territory and military withdrawal, but all sides say European security is front and center.
The US is also working behind the scenes to get more European countries directly involved in future peace talks.