Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Putin over prisoner swap

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this Thursday, hoping to spark new momentum in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

After some early discussions in Abu Dhabi, both sides have tentatively agreed on a major prisoner swap, potentially involving over 1,000 people from each side.

The US envoys will then travel to Dublin to update Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss next steps.