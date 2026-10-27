Storm Boelo cuts power to around 22,600 UK properties
Storm Boelo has left around 22,600 properties across the United Kingdom without electricity, according to the Energy Networks Association (ENA).
The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning and suggested people keep flashlights and batteries handy, following Storm Austen.
Cumbria factory interrupted, Scottish schools closed
The storm didn't just cut power at home, it also disrupted work and travel.
Factory operations in Cumbria were interrupted during an important business period, and some schools in Scotland had to close on Monday because of outages and damage.
ENA CEO Slade says repairs delayed
Restoring electricity hasn't been easy, with strong winds making it tough for engineers to reach affected areas.
Energy Networks Association (ENA) CEO Leo Slade said it was a "tough weekend" and that, "Until that weather system passes, we can't safely get engineers out to replace poles, to get wires back up, so today is going to be a hive of activity in getting engineers out into the field," to the BBC.
Weather warnings are expected to last until Tuesday.