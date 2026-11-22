Storms threaten Thanksgiving travel on US coasts, Daniel Lurie warns
Planning to travel for Thanksgiving? Heads up: storms are set to shake up plans on both US coasts.
San Francisco is expecting extreme high tides and rain from November 23-25, and Daniel Lurie is urging folks to consider not traveling unless it is absolutely essential.
West faces atmospheric rivers, East delays
The West Coast faces atmospheric rivers bringing two to four inches of precipitation and coastal flooding, especially in northern California and southern Oregon.
Over on the East Coast, a storm moving up from Florida toward the Carolinas could mean more delays.
Meteorologists warn even small disruptions can snowball during this busy week, and another storm after Thanksgiving could make getting home on Black Friday tricky too.