Strobe Talbott dies at 80, helped shape U.S.-India relations
Strobe Talbott, who helped shape modern U.S.-India relations after the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, has died at 80 following a long illness.
His son Devin shared the news with The Washington Post.
Beyond his diplomatic work, Talbott led the Brookings Institution for 15 years, making a mark in both policy and research circles.
Talbott talks led to Clinton visit
Talbott was known for his marathon talks with Jaswant Singh between 1998 and 2000, conversations that started over nuclear issues but soon expanded to bigger economic and strategic topics.
These efforts set the stage for President Bill Clinton's historic visit to India in 2000 and laid groundwork for today's stronger U.S.-India partnership, even as Talbott voiced concerns about the civil nuclear agreement.