Student-led government delay risks Serbia's Russian gas deal and budget
Serbia's student-led movement, fresh off its big win in the October elections, may not form a new government until next year.
This slow start means Serbia could miss key deadlines to renew its main gas deal with Russia and pass the national budget, both crucial for keeping things running smoothly.
Serbia confronts gas and budget deadlines
Serbia gets about 80% of its gas from Russia, but that contract ends December 31.
The country also needs to approve a new budget by December 20 or switch to temporary funding in January.
Economist Djordje Djukic says taking extra time on the budget might actually be smarter than rushing it through.