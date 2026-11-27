Students including Marko Bojovic unseat Aleksandar Vucic in October 2026
Serbia just saw a major political shakeup: students, including logistics coordinator Marko Bojovic, managed to unseat Strongman ruler Aleksandar Vucic in the October 2026 elections.
With 60,000 volunteers and secure messaging apps to dodge state surveillance, their grassroots campaign protected the vote and grabbed international attention.
Novi Sad disaster spurred student activism
The movement began after the 2024 Novi Sad train station disaster exposed deep corruption.
Fueled by public anger, students launched their "student in every village" plan to reach rural voters and break Vucic's grip on power.
Pensioners like Dragica Jovanovic were persuaded by the students.
Despite threats on election day, they stayed peaceful, proving just how powerful organized youth activism can be in shaping Serbia's future.