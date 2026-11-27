Supreme Court largely backs Quebec's Bill 21, exempts elected officials
Canada's Supreme Court has largely backed Quebec's Bill 21 that stops public sector workers, such as teachers, from wearing visible religious symbols at work (such as hijabs or crosses).
The court did make an exception for elected officials, saying they can't be forced to remove face coverings because that would hurt democratic rights.
Bill 21 passed using notwithstanding clause
Bill 21 was passed using a special "notwithstanding clause" that lets provinces override some Charter rights.
The ruling is a big moment for Canadian law: it confirms Quebec's power to set its own rules on secularism, but also shows there are limits.
This decision will likely shape future debates about individual freedoms and provincial authority in Canada.