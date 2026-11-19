Taiwan attends APEC as equal member, Xi renews reunification calls
Taiwan showed up as an "equal" member at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, even as Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed calls for reunification, a long-standing goal for Beijing.
The move highlights the sharp differences between Taiwan's democracy and China's one-party rule, making Taiwan's presence at the summit especially significant.
Stan Shih represents Taiwan at APEC
Represented by Acer founder Stan Shih, Taiwan stuck with APEC tradition by sending a business leader instead of a politician.
Before heading out, Shih highlighted how important Taiwan is to global tech and said he was eager to connect with other countries.
Despite some pushback from China under its one-China policy, several nations backed Taiwan's right to be there, showing support for equal participation and regional cooperation.