Taiwan urges US to approve $14 billion arms deal
Taiwan is urging the US to quickly approve a $14 billion arms deal, which includes Patriot missiles and advanced radar technology, to help boost its defenses against China.
Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said it's up to President Trump to give the green light, and that the recent shift in Congress won't change things.
Taiwan warns of Chinese technology theft
With U.S.-China tensions running high, Taiwan is doubling down on its military readiness and its close relationship with Washington, pointing out that both political parties in Congress support them.
The island is also on alert for Chinese attempts to steal technology secrets, especially since it plays a huge role in making semiconductors for the world.