Taiwan's DPP doubles seats to 10 in local elections
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) just pulled off its best local election results in a decade, winning 10 out of 22 mayor and county seats, doubling what they held before.
The Kuomintang (KMT), which favors closer ties with China, dropped to 10 seats from its previous 14.
These elections drew extra attention since China keeps a close eye on Taiwan's politics.
Taiwan voters shift focus to housing
This time around, voters were more focused on everyday issues like housing and wealth gaps than on cross-Strait tensions.
KMT still held onto key cities like Taipei, where Chiang Wan-an beat DPP's Puma Shen for mayor.
After the win, President Lai Ching-te thanked supporters and said the results showed trust in his local leadership, even as China ramped up military pressure and spread disinformation during the campaign.
For now, China hasn't officially responded to the outcome.