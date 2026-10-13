Taliban says Pakistan blames Kabul for political and security problems
Things are heating up between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The Taliban is calling out Pakistan for undermining peace talks, saying Islamabad keeps blaming Kabul for its own political and security problems instead of fixing them.
This comes right after Pakistan asked Afghanistan to stop militants from launching attacks across the border.
Pakistan cites TTP amid border clashes
Pakistan says Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of providing safe haven to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and has also raised concerns about the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other militant organizations, even though Pakistan has tried to boost trade, upgrade diplomatic representation and develop a railway connecting Pakistan with Central Asia through Afghanistan.
On top of that, recent border clashes, with reports of airstrikes and artillery fire, are making things even tenser, raising worries about stability in the region.