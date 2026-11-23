Tania Akhtar Taposhi arrested in Gazipur before Sheikh Hasina return
Tania Akhtar Taposhi, a former student leader, was arrested this week in Gazipur as part of a bigger crackdown on Awami League supporters.
Her arrest comes just as the country braces for Sheikh Hasina's planned return in December, with more than 500 party leaders and activists reportedly detained so far.
Sheikh Hasina announcement sparks protests
Hasina, who's been in India since her government was ousted by a student-led movement in 2024, says she'll return to face legal charges.
That announcement has energized her party and led to more protests, even as violence flares up, with reports of vandalism and arson against Awami League leaders and activists.
Meanwhile, extra security forces have been deployed across sensitive areas to keep things under control.