Tanker fires continue in Strait of Hormuz stoking safety concerns
Tanker fires keep breaking out in the Strait of Hormuz, despite hopes things might calm down.
Just this week, a tanker caught fire (Iran says it hit a naval mine), and, days earlier, another ship was seen ablaze off Oman's coast.
These incidents are making people anxious about both safety and the environment.
Oil spills and Houthi attacks escalate
Oil spills from these accidents are reaching shores in Oman and the UAE, with satellite images confirming the mess.
On top of that, Iran-backed Houthi groups have been targeting energy facilities, like their recent attack on a Saudi Aramco office, which has everyone worried about more damage and wider conflict.
Since late February, there have been 133 maritime incidents and at least 25 seafarer deaths, showing just how tense things remain.