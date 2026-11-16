Tanker rudder failure causes New Orleans cruise collision, 32 hospitalized
A cruise ship and a tanker collided in New Orleans after the tanker's steering failed, locking its rudder and causing the November 13 crash.
The incident sent 32 people, including some police officers, to the hospital, but thankfully, no one was critically hurt.
Investigators seek crash photos and videos
Some passengers and crew ended up in the Mississippi River during the chaos.
Investigators are still figuring out what went wrong with the steering system and are asking anyone with photos or videos to help out.
Meanwhile, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans has filed a federal lawsuit saying that the tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal, and emergency teams responded right away.
A first report on what happened should be out within 30 days.