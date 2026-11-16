Some passengers and crew ended up in the Mississippi River during the chaos.

Investigators are still figuring out what went wrong with the steering system and are asking anyone with photos or videos to help out.

Meanwhile, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans has filed a federal lawsuit saying that the tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal, and emergency teams responded right away.

A first report on what happened should be out within 30 days.