Tarique Rahman blames Sheikh Hasina and her party for arson
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has blamed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party for a recent wave of arson attacks.
At a rally, Rahman claimed Hasina's supporters are stirring up trouble from abroad and said, "Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers," at a rally in Lalmonirhat district, and also reported that people no longer wanted politics involving arson, enforced disappearances and killings.
Border Guard deployed across 7 districts
Tensions are high after at least four people died in separate incidents across several districts.
The government has ramped up security, deploying Border Guard platoons across seven districts, including Dhaka and Chattogram, to keep things calm as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to return in December.
Everyone's hoping for a shift toward more peaceful politics.