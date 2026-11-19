Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has blamed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party for a recent wave of arson attacks.

At a rally, Rahman claimed Hasina's supporters are stirring up trouble from abroad and said, "Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers," at a rally in Lalmonirhat district, and also reported that people no longer wanted politics involving arson, enforced disappearances and killings.