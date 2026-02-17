Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh prime minister 

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the South Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House, state news agency BSS reported. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to new cabinet members at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad.

Election results BNP won 209 seats in general elections The BNP secured a landslide victory in the February 12 general elections, winning 209 seats in the 300-member parliament. The party's alliance won a total of 212 seats, according to the Bangladesh Election Commission. Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the second-largest party with 68 seats after contesting separately from its previous alliance with BNP.

Meeting details Parliamentary party meeting to elect parliamentary leader At 11:30am, the BNP convened a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building at 11:30am to elect its parliamentary leader. Salah Uddin Ahmed, a member of the BNP's standing committee, confirmed Rahman will be the PM as he is the leader of the majority party. Before Rahman was sworn in as the prime minister, MPs belonging to the BNP refused to take the pledge as members of the "Constitution Reform Council."

Political context Candidates from minority communities win seats The Awami League, led by exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting the polls. The BNP-led alliance won amid a backdrop of political turmoil and fragile security after student-led protests ousted Hasina's 15-year rule in August 2024. Four candidates from minority communities won seats in the elections: Goyeshwar Chandra Roy (BNP), Nitai Roy Chowdhury (BNP), Saching Pru (Buddhist BNP leader), and Dipen Dewan (Chakma ethnic Buddhist).

Diplomatic outreach India invited, but PM Modi otherwise engaged The invitation to attend the ceremony was extended to the heads of government from 13 countries by the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. Although Prime Minister Modi was invited, he could not attend due to prior commitments in Mumbai with French President Emmanuel Macron. India was represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.