Tarique Rahman vows safety for Hindus during Durga Puja

Rahman is backing up his words with action: the government has bumped up Durga Puja funding to 5 crore taka and extended the holiday break for government employees to five days during the celebrations.

He also pointed out how people from all faiths came together during Bangladesh's Liberation War, a reminder of what unity can achieve.

Plus, to keep things safe on the water during festivities, officials have rolled out new rules like banning night speedboat rides and keeping rescue vessels ready to respond to accidents.