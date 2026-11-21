Kalia Fire Service Station Officer Humayun Kabir reportedly said firefighters were informed about the fires around 4:00pm but could not reach the village immediately due to trees blocking roads.

They reached around 8:00pm, by which time most of the fires had died down.

Kabir confirmed that over 50 residential structures belonging to at least 20-25 households were gutted, and several shops at Bardia Bazar were also torched.