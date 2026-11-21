Hasina's Bangladesh return: Over 50 houses torched amid political violence
What's the story
In the Narail district of Bangladesh, over 50 residential structures and several shops were reportedly torched. The arson attacks occurred in Bendar Char village under Kalia municipality on Friday afternoon. This incident comes after two leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were killed in an attack on a party procession earlier this week. The violence has intensified political tensions ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned return to Bangladesh from exile in India next month.
Response delay
Firefighters informed about the fires around 4:00pm
Kalia Fire Service Station Officer Humayun Kabir reportedly said firefighters were informed about the fires around 4:00pm but could not reach the village immediately due to trees blocking roads.
They reached around 8:00pm, by which time most of the fires had died down.
Kabir confirmed that over 50 residential structures belonging to at least 20-25 households were gutted, and several shops at Bardia Bazar were also torched.
Damage dispute
Former Awami League MP's ancestral home affected
Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Md Jinnatul Islam gave a different account of the damage.
According to media reports, he said he visited the area with the police station chief after receiving information about the incident and found that 15-20 houses had been vandalized and several residential structures set on fire.
Islam confirmed that former Awami League MP Kabirul Haque Mukti's ancestral home was among those affected.
Accusations made
Local BNP activists accused of setting homes ablaze
Hussain Saddam, president of the Bangladesh Students' League, alleged that local BNP activists set ablaze and vandalized hundreds of homes belonging to Awami League supporters.
He linked the attacks to comments made by BNP leader Tarique Rahman in his recent speech in Parliament.
Saddam accused the government of political persecution and slammed media coverage of these incidents.
Preceding violence
Arson attacks follow deadly assault on BNP procession
The arson attacks came after an assault on a BNP procession in Kalia on Wednesday evening.
The procession was organized to protest against violence by Awami League members and was attacked in Bendar Char, injuring three people.
Two of the injured, Shahinur Molla and Sohel Molla, died while being taken to Khulna for treatment.
BNP leaders have accused Awami League members of attacking the procession.