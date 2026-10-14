Thai officials flood Ayutthaya villages to protect Bangkok from flooding

Villagers, including people like Kamonchanok Sathaphonamonwut, are forced to live on makeshift platforms as their homes go underwater.

The government has built more embankments to shield city areas, but this has made things worse for riverside residents: many now face huge costs just to raise their homes above water.

While there is talk of a "flood-free tax" and a new canal by 2030, locals say these plans are not helping them right now and want solutions that protect both cities and villages.