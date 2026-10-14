Third day of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protests over emergency rule
World
For the third day in a row, people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, are out on the streets protesting emergency and governor's rule.
Things got pretty tense in Bara and Tirah, with police clashing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.
At least 15 protesters were injured as reports of tear gas use and aerial firing emerged.
Several protesters have been arrested.
PTI supporters decry Sohail Afridi arrest
These protests are mainly led by PTI supporters who feel recent federal moves, including the arrest of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, are an attack on their province's autonomy.
Many see this as an attempt to silence political opposition and weaken local leadership, keeping tensions high as both sides dig in.