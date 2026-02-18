Applying for US visa? This city has lowest waiting time
If you're an Indian applicant seeking a United States visitor visa, the wait times may vary significantly depending on the city you choose. According to the United States Department of State's Global Visa Wait Times portal, Chennai has just a one month wait time for the next available B1/B2 interview. In comparison, Mumbai has a 10-month wait while New Delhi and Hyderabad have eight-month waits each.
Mumbai has longest backlog
Mumbai has the longest backlog, with an average wait of 9.5 months and a next available B1/B2 appointment in 10 months. New Delhi has an average wait of 6.5 months but an eight-month wait for the next available appointment. Hyderabad has a 7.5 months average and an eight month wait for the next slot. Kolkata offers a 2.5 months wait for its next available B1/B2 appointment.
Shorter waits for student and work visas
Student visa categories (F, M, J) have shorter wait times across most cities. New Delhi has availability in less than half a month while Chennai has a one month wait. Mumbai and Hyderabad both report 2.5 months for student visas. Petition-based work visas (H, L, O, P, Q) also move faster with New Delhi showing availability in under half a month and Chennai at two months.
Crew and transit visas quickest to process
The crew and transit visas (C/D) are among the quickest categories, with most cities showing availability within one month or less. The data indicates that visitor visa demand continues to exceed appointment supply in high-volume centers like Mumbai and Delhi. However, the student and employment-linked categories have relatively shorter queues.
Wait times updated monthly
The US Department of State updates visa wait times monthly based on data from the previous month. Embassies and consulates regularly open new appointment slots, allowing applicants to reschedule if earlier dates become available. However, average wait times do not guarantee appointment availability within a specific period. Applicants are advised to check the official appointment system and respective embassy or consulate websites regularly for updated information on wait times.