Thousands in San Juan protest electricity bills and living costs
On Friday, thousands of Puerto Ricans, students, retirees, and workers hit the streets of San Juan to call out soaring electricity bills and the rising cost of living.
The protest, called the "Day of National Outrage," brought together about 30 groups outside the Caribbean's largest shopping mall on Black Friday.
Many said the recent 18% hike in power bills, now up to $271 a month for some households, is making it tough just to get by.
Puerto Rico court approves Luma cancelation
A big part of the anger was aimed at Luma Energy, which protesters blame for unreliable service.
After Puerto Rico's Supreme Court narrowly approved the cancelation of the government's contract with Luma, people are worried about what comes next for their power supply.
Gov. Jenniffer Gonzalez backed the court's decision, but many aren't convinced things will improve soon.
Organizers say they'll keep pushing until real solutions are found.