On Friday, thousands of Puerto Ricans, students, retirees, and workers hit the streets of San Juan to call out soaring electricity bills and the rising cost of living.

The protest, called the "Day of National Outrage," brought together about 30 groups outside the Caribbean's largest shopping mall on Black Friday.

Many said the recent 18% hike in power bills, now up to $271 a month for some households, is making it tough just to get by.