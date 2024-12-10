Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to Japan's declining fertility rate, the Tokyo government has introduced a four-day workweek for over 160,000 workers, allowing Fridays off and flexible hours for parents.

The initiative will start from April

Tokyo government introduces 4-day workweek to boost fertility rates

What's the story The Tokyo government has announced plans to introduce a four-day workweek for its employees from April. The initiative, announced by Governor Yuriko Koike during a speech at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, aims to support young families and combat Japan's low fertility rates. "With flexibility, we will review work styles to ensure that no one has to give up their career due to life events like childbirth or child care," Koike said.

Fertility crisis

Japan's fertility rate hits record low

Japan's fertility rate has fallen to an all-time low, with just 1.2 children expected per woman last year. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recorded 727,277 births in the period. A stable population needs a fertility rate of at least 2.1 children per woman. Japan's culture of overtime work often leaves women with the choice of career or family, fueling this demographic crisis.

Policy impact

New workweek policy to benefit over 160,000 workers

The new workweek policy will allow over 160,000 Tokyo Metropolitan Government workers to take Fridays off. It also includes provisions for parents of primary school-aged children to trade part of their salary for early leave options. Further, parents with small children can shorten their working hours by up to two hours daily. The initiative is aimed at helping working parents, especially women, balance professional and childcare responsibilities better.

Trial success

Four-day workweek trial shows positive results

A previous global trial by NGO 4 Day Week Global had shown positive results for a four-day workweek. Over 90% of participants wanted to continue with the reduced schedule, citing improved happiness and work-life balance. The trial also reported decreased work-family conflict, burnout, stress, and fatigue among participants. They rated their experience highly, giving it a score of 9.1 out of 10. These findings support Tokyo's new policy aimed at improving work-life balance and boosting fertility rates.